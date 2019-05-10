Country stars love their mamas, but everyone -- yes, even Carrie Underwood! -- has hidden a thing or two from Mom. From sneaking hot dogs to hitchhiking across Central America, country stars tell all in this video ... just in time for Mother's Day.

"Young & Crazy" singer Frankie Ballard recalls a time when he really was young and crazy. And the injury on his arm that he told his mom came from a go-kart accident? It actually came from wire hangers, a pilot light and a desire to brand his baseball number onto his arm (ouch!).

Jennifer Nettles, meanwhile, admits to hitchhiking through a foreign country, while Carrie Underwood had a different sort of confession: She stole food from their kitchen ... but it was all in the name of love (and, seriously, could her reasons be any more "Carrie Underwood"?!).

Sam Hunt broke a prized family heirloom, Cassadee Pope once ate a "special" cookie, and Charles Kelley's innocent "movie night" with the guys was actually a "rager." Old Dominion, Eric Paslay, Brett Eldredge, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Ray also make their confessions -- and yet, surprisingly, despite the trouble-making, they've all made it out of their mischievous days somewhat unscathed.

Press play on the video above to see all the hilarious confessions.

