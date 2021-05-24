Cowboy Basketball to Host Individual Camps June 28-30
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be hosting individual day camps from June 28-30 starting at 8 a.m. and going until Noon each day.
Cowboy Basketball Camps features instruction from Cowboy players and coaching staff and is opened to individuals ages 7-17 and is $150 for all three days. Registration is now open at cowboybasketballcamps.com.
The Cowboy Basketball Day Camp is designed for youth players to develop a fundamental foundation and to grow the complete player.
The camp is position less, thus all the players will be provided with the skills and drills ranging from lead guard to primary post.
PLAYERS WILL BE TAUGHT:
- Dynamic warm-up to enable a player to compete at their own highest level
- Shooting and the science of their shot (shooting progression)
- Becoming a three-level scorer (rim - mid-range - three point shot)
- Live Ball Moves (winning the hip – using momentum – go-to & counter moves)
- Post-play (positioning - spacing - receiving safely - scoring simply)
- Overall offensive IQ (spacing - floor balance - penetration points- alley work
- Passing with precision (timing - accuracy - quickness - deception)
- Handling the basketball with sureness and executing penetration with pressure
- Defensive mindset (guarding without fouling by utilizing smart position pressure)
- Rebounding (the art of the chase and angles of pursuit)
For more information or questions on Cowboy Basketball Camps please email the staff at uwmbb@uwyo.edu.
Cowboy Basketball Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender.
Cowboy Basketball Camps will adhere to the University of Wyoming’s Covid-19 Protocols.
* University of Wyoming press release