Critical Race Theory Limits Bill Passes Wyoming Senate

A bill that attempts to limit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming schools has passed the Wyoming Senate on third and final reading and is now headed to the state House of Representatives.

You can read the original Senate File 103 here.

But the version of the bill passed by the Senate was amended from the original language to a more detailed description of what it defines as critical race theory.

Senate File 103 is not to be confused with a separate bill, House Bill 97, which also took aim at Critical Race Theory. That legislation failed to win introduction to the Wyoming House recently.

Opponents of teaching Critical Race Theory in Wyoming schools argue that it is racist and is being taught in schools in at least some parts of the country. They say it implies that people are racist simply by the virtue of their ancestry--a belief that they say is, in fact, racist and unfair, not to mention inaccurate.

But those who oppose legislation like SF 103 maintain that CRT is an advanced academic theory that is only taught law-school level courses, not in K-12 and certainly not in Wyoming. Some also argue that the real purpose of legislation like SF 103 is to prevent an honest discussion of history, including the ugly chapters.

Arguing against SF 103 on Wednesday, Sen. Chris Rothfuss said the bill ''tries to legislate truth." He said the fact that some members of the Wyoming Senate will vote against SF 103 proves that the ideas included in the legislation are not "universal truths."

But in arguing for the bill, Senator Charles Scott [R-Natrona County] quoted the opening line of the Declaration of Independence. "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal'' Scott said.

Scott then went on to quote more of the declaration, adding ''That, Mr. President, is a clear declaration of what this country stands for."

Here is how the Senate voted on SF 103:

Ayes: ANDERSON, BALDWIN, BITEMAN, BONER, BOUCHARD, COOPER, DOCKSTADER, DRISKILL, ELLIS, FRENCH, FURPHY, HICKS, JAMES, KINSKEY, KOLB, KOST, LANDEN, MCKEOWN, NETHERCOTT, PERKINS, SALAZAR, SCHULER, SCOTT, STEINMETZ, WASSERBURGER

Nays: CASE, GIERAU, PAPPAS, ROTHFUSS

Excused: HUTCHINGS