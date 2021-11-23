CRMC Reports 45 COVID Cases, No Vaccinations Among Serious Cases
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported 45 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, November 22.
Of that total, two had been fully vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated.
But for the fourth consecutive week, none of the patients in the hospital's intensive care unit or on ventilators had been fully vaccinated.
In fact, among CRMC'S last five weekly patient reports, only one person among the most seriously ill [those in intensive care or on a ventilator] has been fully vaccinated.
