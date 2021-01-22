Darryl Worley Leading ’90s-Reminiscent Country Rewind Tour With Wade Hayes, Bryan White

Darryl Worley is hitting "rewind" for an upcoming tour.

The "Have You Forgotten?" singer is embarking on the Country Rewind Tour with fellow '90s country stars Wade Hayes and Bryan White. The hitmakers are set to jet across the U.S. through the spring — the tour launches on Friday, Jan. 22, in Fernandina Beach, Florida and wraps up on April 24 in Louisville, Ky., with stops Austin, Kansas City and more along the way.

Worley is best known for a string of No. 1 singles in the early 2000s, including "Have You Forgotten?," "I Miss My Friend" and "Awful, Beautiful Life."

Hayes also topped the charts throughout the 1990s with his debut single "Old Enough to Know Better" and Top 5 hits "On a Good Night" and "I'm Still Dancin' With You," and White logged multiple hits with "Someone Else's Star," "Rebecca Lynn" and "I'm Not Supposed to Love You Anymore" among them. He also appeared on the hit duet "From This Moment On" with Shania Twain off her wildly successful Come On Over album.

"I am blessed to be a part of the Country Rewind tour with Bryan and Wade," Worley says in a press release. "Everyone needs to work and pay the bills so, for me, this is another prayer answered. I'm so thankful to be going out and making some music with my friends and for my friends. I hope we can make everybody forget about all the difficult times we are experiencing, relax for awhile and enjoy an evening together."

Darryl Worley's 2021 Country Rewind Tour Dates:

Jan. 22 — Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch

Jan. 23 — Sanford, Fla. @ Barn in Sanford

Feb. 18 — Canton, Texas @ Sundance Hall

Feb. 19 — Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon

Feb. 20 — Austin, Texas @ Texas Music Ranch

Feb. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon

Feb. 27 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

March 5 — Evansville, Ind. @ KC’s Time Out Lounge

March 6 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe

March 13 — New Brockton, Ala. @ Bama Slam Saloon

March 26 — Macon, Ga. @ The Crazy Bull

March 27 — West Columbia, S.C. @ Skyline Club

April 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Irving Theater

April 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall