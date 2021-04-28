DC’s Online Convention FanDome Will Return in 2021

2020’s convention season was dire. Assembling thousands of sweaty dorks from around the world in one giant enclosed space was one of the riskiest activities on the planet in the midst of a global pandemic, resulting in the cancelation of San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic-Con, WonderCon, and just about everything in between. A few of those conventions tried to soldier on virtual form, but there really is no replacing the live experience of going to a convention in person — for better or worse.

One of the few bright spots of the whole let’s-do-our-con-but-online phase of 2020 was DC FanDome, which didn’t necessarily replace any specific in-person event, but delivered a lot of what geeks want from a real convention experience, including big panels with tons of special guests and a lot of exclusive footage. Last summer’s FanDome became the place Warner Bros. debuted the first trailers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. They showed off Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam costume for the first time, announced the project would include the Justice Society of America, and revealed new concept art from the film. Plus, they announced the full cast and first teaser for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

While some conventions are returning to the schedule — Comic-Con is a no-go in July, but the organizers are planning an in-person event on Thanksgiving weekend in San Diego — DC has decided that FanDome was enough of a success that it’s worth doing again in 2021. This year, it will take place on the fall — on October 16, according to a tweet from the official DC Comics account:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO earlier this spring, and The Suicide Squad will be out by then as well. But DC will still have The Batman to promote, and Black Adam and The Flash film will have both gone into production by then as well. Plus they have, y’know, actual comic books too. If it’s like last year, it should be a fun event.

