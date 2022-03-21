Dierks Bentley Extends Beers on Me Tour With Summer Leg, New Guests
When the summer season heats up, fans will be able to cool off with Dierks Bentley and a few friends. The country star has announced a summer 2022 leg of his Beers on Me Tour.
Riley Green and Parker McCollum joined Bentley on the tour's first leg, but this time around it will be Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. Although, don't be surprised if Bentley's daughter Evie jumps on stage during a show like she did in Houston recently.
“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” Bentley says. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet ... and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers on Me Tour ... now just counting the days 'til June!”
Following a few festival headlining shows, the summer portion of the Beers on Me Tour will kick off on June 3. The trek will hopscotch across the nation, hitting pavilions and amphitheaters, in addition to arenas, before closing on Sep. 11.
Dierks Bentley's Summer 2022 Beers on Me Tour Dates:
May 27 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
May 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Legends Day at Indy 500
June 3 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
June 10 - Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 11 - Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater
June 23 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 24 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 8 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 9 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
July 15 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 16 - Belmont, Ohio @ Blame My Roots Fest
July 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 28 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
July 29 - Wheatland, Calf. @ Toyota Amphitheater
July 30 - Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 4 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 13 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ TidalWave Festival
Aug. 18 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 - Mill Spring, N.C. @ A Night in the Country East
Aug. 28 - Jacksonville, Fla @ Daily's Place
Sep. 10 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark
Sep. 11 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center