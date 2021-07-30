With the theatrical premiere of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, fans are already predicting which attractions from the Disney parks will be adapted into movies next. At the same time, we’re excited for the myriad of new movie-inspired rides coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. And while Disney has already teased some new developments for attractions based on Tangled, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog, there’s still quite a few movies that aren’t represented by a ride in any of the parks.

Below we’ve collected ten of our favorite Disney and Pixar movies that are ripe for attractions. There are more — but bringing a few of these to Disneyland or Walt Disney World would be a great start.

10 Disney Movies That Deserve Their Own Rides Here are 10 Disney movies that we think would make particularly great theme park rides, whether it be a dark ride, flume ride, or rollercoaster.