It's hard to believe it's been more than 20 years since the Chicks —then called the Dixie Chicks — released Fly, one of the most impactful albums in the history of country music.

Released on Aug. 31, 1999, Fly cemented the trio's position as one of the most important acts in country music. Their previous album, 1998's Wide Open Spaces, had launched them as a commercial force, and Fly completed the job, landing an unprecedented eight singles from a single album. "Ready to Run," "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Without You," "Goodbye Earl," "Cold Day in July," "Heartbreak Town," "Some Days You Gotta Dance" and "If I Fall You're Going Down With Me" were all released as singles.

Fly won the Chicks two Grammys; for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal for "Ready to Run," as well as Best Country Album. The project also received nominations for two more Grammys for the all-genre Album of the Year award, and Marcus Hummon and Martie Seidel were nominated as songwriters for Best Country Song for "Ready to Run," which also appeared on the soundtrack to the Richard Gere/Julia Roberts film Runaway Bride.

Fly also topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, as well as hitting No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The album would go on to receive Diamond certification from the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million units.

