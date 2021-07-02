Does the Old Faithful Geyser Live Up to the Hype?

Personal opinions are always welcomed.

I'll admit, I've never actually visited Yellowstone National Park. I'll pause while you ridicule me. No, it's OK. Really. I deserve it.

*pauses*

Now that that's out of the way, let's talk about one of the must-see parts of Yellowstone. Old Faithful Geyser. Have you visited it? Have you seen it erupt?

Tell me everything.

And I mean, everything. Tell me if you loved it. Tell me if you thought "meh." I'm very curious to know if it lived up to the hype? The only thing I know about this geyser is what I've seen on the internet. And we all know that the internet can show us very biased opinions on just about everything. I'm sure some people say watching Old Faithful erupt changed their life, while others missed this grand show and therefore are jaded.

Recently I found a list of the "11 US Tourist Attractions That Live Up to the Hype." And yes, Old Faithful was included on the list. The website is called Family Vacationist and is probably most likely based on someone's opinion, but we'll take the publicity.

The post not only raved about the geyser, but Yellowstone as a whole.

If you're interested in traveling to other parts of the country to see some famous sites there are plenty on the list. They also listed Niagara Falls, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Grand Canyon, and the Statue of Liberty, among others.

Funny story, I actually lived in New York City and never visited the Statue of Liberty. I guess I need to get better at playing tourist in my own stomping grounds. That's probably something we could all do more of.