Dolly Parton continues to be a source of inspiration with "Faith," a new collaboration with EDM duo Galantis and Dutch rapper Mr. Probz.

The track is a feel-good jam that is made for the club with its infectious techno-style beat. Parton's voice still shines even with autotune on lyrics that make her a loyal and encouraging companion as she sings, "When you don't know who you are / I will find you so easily / Don't you worry / Whenever you need me / Have a little faith in me / Let me shine and radiate / With your love and life / And help me make / Any change I can in this world today / Just show me the way," her voice soaring over the EDM production.

The video for the song is equally uplifting, featuring the country legend as the rhinestone-clad driver of a bus that turns into a full-blown dance party. She gets in on the action as she dances alongside Galantis and the bus full of young people. The video ends as the bus drives off and we hear Parton's comforting voice overhead say, "I told you, have a little faith."

John Hiatt originally wrote and recorded "Faith" as a song called "Have a Little Faith in Me" for his 1987 album Bring the Family, featuring a soulful piano arrangement. Parton, Galantis and Mr. Probz's version is one of many adaptations, with covers ranging from Mandy Moore in 2003 to one that appeared on the CMT series Nashville. The song has also made its way onto the soundtrack for several films, including My Best Friend's Girl and Father Figures.

Parton is set to take the stage during the 2019 CMA Awards, where she'll perform "Faith," "God Only Knows" and "There Was Jesus" with Christian artists For King & Country and Zach Williams. She released a collaboration with For King & Country on the duo's "God Only Knows" in August of 2019, while her duet with Williams on "There Was Jesus" dropped on Oct. 4.

The icon will also co-host the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire when the show airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13 at 8PM ET on ABC.

