Don’t Panic But Dinosaurs Are Invading Frontier Mall In Cheyenne!

Dinosaurs everywhere! You'd think the creatures from Jurassic Park or Jurassic World were behind it, but you'd be wrong. It's Jurassic Empire! Jurassic Empire is a drive-through Dinosaur event with moving dinosaurs, giant animatronic dinosaurs! This sounds like it would be an absolute blast for the whole family. And it's happening at Frontier Mall in Cheyenne.

Just taking a look at what they're supposed to be set up like, it's kind of wild. They apparently make noise and walk around when you're driving by them. I know there are tons of haunted houses out for the holiday, but this seems like a thrill a minute with dinosaurs stomping around your car and you take your own Jurassic Park cruise through the mall.

If you're looking to get in on the dinosaur action, they'll be at the mall the next two weekends starting at 3pm on weekdays and 10am weekends until 8pm. So you'll have plenty of time to get your little archeologists ready to examine these great specimens. It's about 60 bucks for a car load of up to 70 bucks with prices increasing with the number of people in your vehicle after that. Maybe you should just get a sweet hayride to roll through there. Tis the season.

Technology is an awesome thing. I would have lost my mind as a kid seeing this. Probably would have scared me since our best digital effects in the 80s and 90s were the Chucky Doll. But, I digress. This seems like an awesome event to take the kids to.

