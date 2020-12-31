Don’t You Wish You Could Plow Through Snow Like These Horses Do?

We've had some recent snowfall that has made travel through our part of Wyoming to be a bit of a pain. A new video makes me wish I could plow through the white stuff as easily as this group of horses.

From what I can gather, this video was captured after a recent snow storm in Alberta. The short story is that the horses had been kept inside in an indoor arena for days safe from blizzard-like condtions. This was their response after being turned loose.

https://youtu.be/kdoEErTiaLE

Here's part of what the owner shared about how her horses breezed easily through the snow drifts:

I actually did not think they would plow through the drifts quite like they did. It was an amazing thing to watch.

As much as my family vehicle struggles with even an inch of snow on the roads, I can say that I'd love to be a horse in conditions like this.

