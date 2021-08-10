Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Reveals His Wedding Date

Reality television star Duane Chapman says he'll be married before summer ends. In fact, fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter and fiancee Francie Frane can see the planning taking place in realtime.

Last month, Frane gave notice that the planning was happening when she shared a photo of several wedding dresses with a caption reading, "Say yes to the dress!"

The couple became engaged in May 2020, less than one year after Chapman's wife Beth died after a battle with cancer. At the time, the new couple did not know when the wedding would take place, saying they'd wait to have a large wedding when the pandemic was less of a threat.

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been," Chapman told the Sun. "I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody."

While the size of the wedding isn't clear, the the date they'll be married now is. Chapman spilled the news on the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast this week, telling hosts Alan Nevins and Joey Santos it will happen on Sept. 2, 2021.

The 68-year-old admits he might get in trouble for revealing the date, but does so anyway after explaining how it's been three years since Frane's husband Bob died (Dec. 30, 2018), and more than two years since Beth Chapman died.

Talking more about the wedding, Chapman shares that just the day prior, the couple visited the wedding venue.

"Man it costs a lot to get married, my God!" he says. Chapman has been married five times previously.

Two Guys From Hollywood finds literary agent and manager Nevins with celebrity chef Santos talking about their respective industries and Hollywood, often with guests. It's part of the Dan Patrick/iHeart Podcast Network.