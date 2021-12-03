Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Announced for 2022

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival, a planned celebration of the foundational bluegrass musician previously put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been announced for September 2-4, 2022.

A partnership between the Earl Scruggs Center and public radio station WNCW 88.7, the festival has been in the works since 2019, when it was originally announced for the summer of 2020. Now, it's scheduled to take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C.

Billed as an event to bring together fans of both the traditional bluegrass that Scruggs helped to pioneer with Bill Monroe and Lester Flatt, as well as the Americana music he nourished later in his career, the festival will showcase acts in both genres, with an initial lineup that includes The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Chatham County Line, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Alison Brown, and many more. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the months leading up to the festival.

Advance tickets fo the Earl Scruggs Music Festival are on sale now, with both general admission and VIP packages available for purchase. In addition to musical performances, the festival will feature a variety of workshops, and even deluxe packages with gourmet food service and artist availability.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to benefit WNCW 88.7, a public radio station in western North Carolina with a long tradition of showcasing bluegrass music, as well as the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, N.C., which serves as a museum honoring Scruggs' legacy and a community center for his North Carolina hometown.