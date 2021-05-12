Emergency Rental Assistance Available
The City of Laramie recently reminded residents that those who may have been struggling financially due to COVID-19 and are rending a home may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which opened on April 29. ERAP applications are available online here. dfs.wyo.gov/erap.
There are four criteria to be eligible for ERAP from the State of Wyoming:
- One or more individuals within the household are obligated to pay rent on a home in Wyoming or have unpaid rent on a previous residence that is located in Wyoming.
- Total household income is equal to or less than eighty percent (80%) of the area's median income.
- One or more individuals within the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced financial loss due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19.
- One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing stability
Eligible households can obtain assistance for unpaid current and future rent, internet, and utility payments.
Unpaid bills must be for services on or after March 13, 2020, and can be on a former residence in Wyoming.
