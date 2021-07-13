Emmys 2021: The Complete List of Nominations

AFP/Getty Images

The nominees for 2021’s Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. It is an interesting group of shows and TV movies, all of which were released between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 — in other words, this is an entirely pandemic era Emmy show.

Some of your favorite shows scored major nominations this year including The Mandalorian, up for Best Drama Series, and WandaVision, which was nominated for Best Limited Series and for Best Actor and Actress for stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Meanwhile Cobra Kai was nominated for ... Best Comedy Series? We love Cobra Kai, but is it a comedy series? Apparently the Emmys think so.

Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy nominees: The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 19 at 8PM ET. For the first time, they’ll also be streaming on Paramount+. The telecast will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Drama Series

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Netflix

Comedy Series

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Ted Lasso

Limited Series

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

HBO

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Marvel

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kalluya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Apple

Directing in a Comedy Series

James Burrows, B Positive
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Widdoes, Mom
Zack Braff, Ted Lasso
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant

Writing in a Comedy Series

Meredith Scardino, Girls5Eva
Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. DownsHacks
Maya Erskine, Pen15
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jason Sideikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso
Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Lucasfilm

Directing in a Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton
Steven Canals, Pose
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian

Writing in a Drama Series

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country
Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Pose
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Yahlin Chang, The Hahndmaid’s Tale
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queens Gambit

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Philllipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen‘s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Marvel

Directing in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Writing in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, WandaVision
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision
Laura Donney, WandaVision

Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Home Forever
Queer Eye
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Directing of a Reality Program

Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef

Variety Talk Series

Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Host

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
The cast of Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
The cast of Shark Tank
The cast of Top Chef

