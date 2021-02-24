Evansville Man Dies Days After Shootout With Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Wyoming man has died of injuries he received in a police shooting in Nebraska that also killed his girlfriend.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says 26-year-old Christian Alexander, of Evansville, Wyoming, died Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital.

The police shootout Saturday morning in Lincoln also killed 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook, of Casper, Wyoming.

Investigators say the couple were suspected in a robbery reported in the parking lot of a Lincoln hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A Nebraska state trooper later spotted their vehicle and a chase ensued in which Alexander fired at officers.

Investigators say once the vehicle was stopped, officers exchanged gunfire with the couple.