Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

2021

Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux

Thomas Rhett

Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Maren Morris

Kane Brown with Restless Road

Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Blake Shelton with John King

2020

2019

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

Rascal Flatts with Clint Black

Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker

Miranda Lambert

Post Malone

Keith Urban with Walker Hayes

Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

2018

Florida Georgia Line with Michael Ray

Cole Swindell with Chase Rice

Eric Church with Cam

Nickelback

Toby Keith with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots + Ned LeDoux

Dierks Bentley with Kip Moore

The '90s were a big decade for concerts at the Daddy of 'Em All.

The King of Country George Strait returned to CFD four times during the decade. Garth Brooks made his first trip to Frontier Days in '91 and came back in '93 and '96. The '90s also featured performances from a long list of legendary country artists, including Chris LeDoux who played for his hometown fans four times.

Several classic rock and pop artists also graced the CFD stage, including the Beach Boys, Chicago, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and ZZ Top. And, although Michael Jackson never played Frontier Days, his sister La Toya Jackson played CFD in 1991.

In the 1980s, the Daddy of 'Em All really rocked. Here's a look back at the biggest CFD concerts in the decade.

After making his first Frontier Days appearance in 1979, Charlie Daniels returned five times during the '80s. This summer, he will break his own record when he plays CFD for the eleventh time.

George Strait made it to Cheyenne for the first time in 1988. The "King of Country" made it back the following year and has now performed eight times at Frontier Days.

Several country legends visited the Daddy of 'Em All during the decade, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Conway Twitty.

1985 marked the introduction of rock concerts at CFD. Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Starship were among the first rock bands to perform at Frontier Days.