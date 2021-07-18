Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
READ MORE ABOUT CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS
Charlie Daniels Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts
CFD FLASHBACK: KISS Live at Frontier Nights 2016
14 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1990s
Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1980s
READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days
The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History
The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days. This list features every main stage musical act since 1966, courtesy of Daniek Long with the CFD Old West Museum.
2021
- Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux
- Thomas Rhett
- Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson
- Maren Morris
- Kane Brown with Restless Road
- Eric Church with Ashley McBryde
- Blake Shelton with John King
2020
- HAPPY PANDEMIC
2019
- Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland
- Rascal Flatts with Clint Black
- Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker
- Miranda Lambert
- Post Malone
- Keith Urban with Walker Hayes
- Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson
2018
- Florida Georgia Line with Michael Ray
- Cole Swindell with Chase Rice
- Eric Church with Cam
- Nickelback
- Toby Keith with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots + Ned LeDoux
- Dierks Bentley with Kip Moore
The '90s were a big decade for concerts at the Daddy of 'Em All.
The King of Country George Strait returned to CFD four times during the decade. Garth Brooks made his first trip to Frontier Days in '91 and came back in '93 and '96. The '90s also featured performances from a long list of legendary country artists, including Chris LeDoux who played for his hometown fans four times.
Several classic rock and pop artists also graced the CFD stage, including the Beach Boys, Chicago, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and ZZ Top. And, although Michael Jackson never played Frontier Days, his sister La Toya Jackson played CFD in 1991.
In the 1980s, the Daddy of 'Em All really rocked. Here's a look back at the biggest CFD concerts in the decade.
After making his first Frontier Days appearance in 1979, Charlie Daniels returned five times during the '80s. This summer, he will break his own record when he plays CFD for the eleventh time.
George Strait made it to Cheyenne for the first time in 1988. The "King of Country" made it back the following year and has now performed eight times at Frontier Days.
Several country legends visited the Daddy of 'Em All during the decade, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Conway Twitty.
1985 marked the introduction of rock concerts at CFD. Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Starship were among the first rock bands to perform at Frontier Days.