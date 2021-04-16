Warning: This post includes SPOILERS for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5.

On the penultimate episode of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Seinfeld and Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a surprise cameo as Marvel character Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. But according to Vanity Fair, sources say that Louis-Dreyfus’ character was originally supposed to make her MCU debut in the Black Widow movie.

After the releases of both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow were pushed back due to Covid-19, fans started guessing that the two projects were linked somehow. It could very well be that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was always meant to be in both, but the Disney+ series happened to be released first after Black Widow was repeatedly delayed. Louis-Dreyfus’ quick cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teases a larger involvement in Phase Four of the MCU, and it’s likely we'll get more of Louis-Dreyfus when Black Widow debuts on Disney+ this July.

Marvel producer Nate Moore and head writer Malcom Spellman took the opportunity to hype up Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as having a big cameo. And unlike Paul Bettany’s cheeky promise of a huge cameo in the WandaVision finale — which just ended up being a second version of himself — this character appearance delivered. We wonder if the Contessa’s arrival would have made more or less of an impact if it had happened in Black Widow versus the Disney+ show. Either way, it looks like Louis-Dreyfus’ villain could be raising some hell in the MCU for some time to come.

