Famous Jackson Grizzly, Cubs, Draw Fans on Trip to Their Den

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming grizzly bear and her cubs continue to be a major draw for wildlife watchers, right up to when they den for the winter.

Grizzly bear 399 is 24 years old and got her name from an ear tag fitted by wildlife biologists.

Those who got word recently that 399 was headed to her den included Kelly Wasenmiller, of Seattle. Wasenmiller and her 13-year-old daughter flew to Jackson Hole just so they could see the bears head for their den.

Wasenmiller tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide they were successful.

They spotted the grizzlies from over a mile away.

