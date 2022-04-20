Who needs a publicist to make big announcements when your movie’s star has 79 million followers on Instagram and another 108 million followers on Facebook?

You don’t! And that’s why producer/star/guru Vin Diesel revealed the title of Fast & Furious 10 himself. Henceforth the movie shall be known as... Fast X.

Diesel’s post also revealed that production the movie had officially begun.

Fast X certainly works, especially if you know Roman numerals. (Hmmmm... Roman numerals... Roman... Tyrese’s character is named Roman Pearce... it is all connected!!!) But it’s certainly not the best title they could have chosen. For years, I and other like-minded individuals have believed that the best title for this movie — nay, the only appropriate title for this movie would be Fast 10 Your Seatbelts. They had their shot, and they blew it. (Maybe fastening seatbelts was not a thing cool spy daredevil car thieves do.)

Whatever you want to call it, Fast X will be directed by Justin Lin with longtime franchise scribe Chris Morgan returning to write the movie. In addition to the usual crew of Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Sung Kang, the movie will also add new family members Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Jason Momoa, who is set to play the series’ latest villain. It is expected to be part one of a two-part finale to the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

Fast X is currently scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on May 19, 2023. The eleventh film (Fast XI?) is scheduled to open in theaters in 2024.