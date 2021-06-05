Country music's greatest female singers sure know how to live in style! Your favorite country queens have lived like real-life royalty in some pretty spectacular homes all over the world.

From classic country stars including Tammy Wynette, Faith Hill and Trisha Yearwood to the biggest stars of the modern era, including Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, country music's top women have demonstrated their impeccable taste in fine living in some amazingly swanky digs. You'll see some palatial mansions in the pictures below, but there are also rural estates, beach houses and more that made the list.

One of the top female artists in country music owns a massive rural estate, and another has a two-story closet!

Scroll through the photos below to see inside the jaw-dropping homes of country music's top female stars.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Spectacular Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently sold their luxurious Nashville mansion, and fans will recognize several of the spaces pictured online from various social media posts. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot house is gated and very private, and it sold for $2,595,000.

See Inside Miranda Lambert's Amazing Rural Estate Miranda Lambert lives the high life away from prying eyes at her rural estate outside of Nashville. She paid $3.4 million in 2016 for a piece of property that includes three residences, a lake with boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts.

See Inside Trisha Yearwood's Elegant Nashville Home Trisha Yearwood's elegant home in Nashville has all of the Southern charm you'd expect from her. The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb offers both luxury and history.

See Inside Tammy Wynette's Lavish Beachside Estate Tammy Wynette's former beachside estate in Jupiter, Fla., is a house fit for the First Lady of Country Music. The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,400-square-foot home boasts a gourmet kitchen, patio and an indoor pool, and of course, walking access to the beach.

See Inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Beverly Hills Mansion Faith Hill and Tim McGraw owned an 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Mediterranean estate boasts a "spacious and elegant" master suite that features his-and-hers bathrooms and attaches to a private gym, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large formal dining room that steps down into the living room. The 2.5 acres of grounds include a luxurious pool area with a covered outdoor eating area and a grill, as well as manicured gardens. The couple sold the lavish residence for $9.5 million in 2009.