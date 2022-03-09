On March 7, Yellowstone's first grizzly bear sighting of the year occurred when a pilot spotted him while supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research.

Get our free mobile app

The adult bear was walking through a meadow on the west-central part of the park. A photo of this bear was not taken at the time of the sighting.

This is only one of many sightings which may occur over the next several months. March is usually when male grizzly bears come out of hibernation, with females and cubs coming out in April or May.

Bears coming out of hibernation are often looking for food, most times feeding on elk and bison that died over the winter. However, it is important to remember at this time that bears may respond aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses.

Learn how to be bear aware here.