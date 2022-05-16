Fish for Free in Wyoming on June 4

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day on June 4.

Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.

"Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Dirk Miller, Deputy Chief of Fisheries.

“If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish YouTube page for how-to videos," added Miller.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect.

Beginning on June 4, families can enjoy these fun fishing events throughout the state:

TOWN

DATETIMEEVENTLOCATIONSPECIAL DETAILS 
CasperJune 49 a.m. - 1 p.m.Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing DayHarry Yesness Pond in CasperEquipment provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited
Cheyenne / LaramieJune 49:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.Maury Brown Kids Fishing DayBell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.

50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.

Free event. Transportation provided. Buses depart from Cheyenne at 8:30 a.m. Lunch provided.

Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle, chances to win prizes. Register online by May 20. 

Cody

June 49 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration between 8-9 a.m.

Kids Fishing Day

Beck Lake ParkLunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
LanderJune 49 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Kids Fishing DayLuckey Pond in LanderSponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch provided by Kiwanis.
RivertonJune 48 a.m. - 1 p.m.Kids Fishing DayRendezvous Ponds in RivertonLunch provided by Kiwanis.
KemmererJune 4TBAKemmerer Kids Fishing DerbyKemmerer Community Pond by the overpassSponsored by the City of Kemmerer
JacksonJune 410:30 a.m.Kids Fishing DayRendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and WilsonFree fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton Co. Conservation District
PinedaleJune 410 a.m.Kids Fishing DayKids Pond at Boyd Skinner Park in PinedaleFree gift bag of fishing supplies
DuboisJune 119 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Kids Fishing DayPete’s Pond in DuboisSponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.
EvanstonJune 11TBAEvanston Kids Fishing DayUP Ice Ponds
Rock SpringsJune 18TBARocks Springs Kids Fishing DayRock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rocks Springs Golf CourseSponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.
LovellJune 259 a.m. -2 p.m.Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing DayPorcupine Ranger Station Pond

