Fish for Free in Wyoming on June 4

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day on June 4.

Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.

"Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Dirk Miller, Deputy Chief of Fisheries.

“If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish YouTube page for how-to videos," added Miller.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect.

Beginning on June 4, families can enjoy these fun fishing events throughout the state:

TOWN DATE TIME EVENT LOCATION SPECIAL DETAILS Casper June 4 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing Day Harry Yesness Pond in Casper Equipment provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited Cheyenne / Laramie June 4 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch. 50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie. Free event. Transportation provided. Buses depart from Cheyenne at 8:30 a.m. Lunch provided. Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle, chances to win prizes. Register online by May 20. Cody June 4 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration between 8-9 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Beck Lake Park Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Lander June 4 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Luckey Pond in Lander Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Riverton June 4 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Kemmerer June 4 TBA Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer Jackson June 4 10:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton Co. Conservation District Pinedale June 4 10 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Kids Pond at Boyd Skinner Park in Pinedale Free gift bag of fishing supplies Dubois June 11 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Pete’s Pond in Dubois Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided. Evanston June 11 TBA Evanston Kids Fishing Day UP Ice Ponds Rock Springs June 18 TBA Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rocks Springs Golf Course Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lovell June 25 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day Porcupine Ranger Station Pond

