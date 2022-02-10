Five Arrested After Shotgun Fired Into Wyoming Mobile Home

Five people were recently arrested after someone fired a shotgun into a trailer in Rock Springs.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, officers were called to 1700 Swanson on Jan. 31 after police received calls about people hearing shots fired. Investigators found a spent shotgun shell in the driveway to the mobile home and a hole that appeared to have been caused by a shotgun blast, although no one inside was injured by the blast.

Officers were able to get information on the incident that led to a traffic stop, with the suspects being brought in for questioning.

Five arrests came out of the investigation. According to the post, the people arrested were:

Tavarez Hughes was subsequently arrested for: 3 counts of Aggravated assault and battery; 1 count of Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; 1 count Possession of Marijuana greater than 3 oz.; and 1 count of Unlawful Possession Liquid THC - Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective.

Jaquan Lyons Smith was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent

Amanda Alcon was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent

Darell Booker was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent

A juvenile was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent