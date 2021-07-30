The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of southeastern Wyoming, including the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne for Friday evening (July 30).

The Weather Service said, "Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the late afternoon hours and persist through the evening hours this evening. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas."

Flood Watch National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 228 PM MDT Fri Jul 30 2021 WYZ108-118-119-310600- /O.EXA.KCYS.FF.A.0001.000000T0000Z-210731T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen County-Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne, and Torrington 228 PM MDT Fri Jul 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, Central Laramie County, East Laramie County and Goshen County. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoon moisture continues to surge north out of Colorado this afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the late afternoon hours and persist through the evening hours this evening. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas. * Folks in low lying areas expect rapid water rises in drainage areas. Drainage and low areas are very susceptible to flash flooding from rapid water rises. Have a way to receive future updates to the watch and monitor weather conditions. Mullen Burn Scar may see mudslides and flash flooding with very little rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Get our free mobile app

Flood Watch National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 228 PM MDT Fri Jul 30 2021 WYZ103-105>107-110-114>117-310600- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.A.0001.000000T0000Z-210731T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ North Laramie Range-Shirley Basin-Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County-North Snowy Range Foothills-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley-South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Horse Creek, Albany, Esterbrook, Federal, Arlington, Garrett, Buford, Laramie, Elk Mountain, Medicine Bow, Wheatland, Shirley Basin, Centennial, Guernsey, Vedauwoo, Bordeaux, Whitaker, Pumpkin Vine, and Bosler 228 PM MDT Fri Jul 30 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoon moisture is expected to surge north out of Colorado today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon hours and persist through the evening hours today. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas. * Hikers and campers in the Snowy and Laramie Ranges can expect rapid water rises on area streams. Drainage and low areas are very susceptible to flash flooding from rapid water rises. If camping or hiking in these areas...have a way to receive future updates to the watch and monitor weather conditions. Mullen Burn Scar may see mudslides and flash flooding with very little rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

WYOMING WEATHER: The Most Destructive Tornado in Wyoming's History - July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado