Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley is one step closer to releasing his much-anticipated solo music. The singer-songwriter has signed with Warner Music Nashville in a partnership to release his upcoming solo material, and he's teasing fans with new music.

Kelley will release his new music via his own label, Nashville South Records, in partnership with Warner, Billboard reports.

The musician has wiped his Instagram page of all previous posts and set a new bio that identifies him as "Beach Cowboy." His sole post, which he shared on Tuesday night (March 30), is a trailer introducing him as a solo artist, with some Southwestern-flavored guitar music in the background.

"There’s a new kind of cowboy in town... who’s ready to ride this wave?" Kelley captions the video.

Kelley's wife, Brittney, also shared a song apparently titled "Beach Cowboy" via Instagram Stories, which was picked up by an FGL fan account. The video of her and her superstar husband on a boat is accompanied by a mid-tempo country-pop hybrid that will appeal to fans of FGL's good-time vibe, but the music is also a distinct departure from what Kelley did together with Tyler Hubbard.

Billboard reports that Kelley will release new music in the spring and expects to follow that with a full album later in 2021.

"I couldn't be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I'm humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I've been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level," Kelley says in a statement. "This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what's next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y'all!"

FGL announced their intention to release solo music separately in 2021 in a video message to fans in January. Hubbard has already released collaborations with Tim McGraw and Lathan Warlick, but the duo have emphasized that they are still together and holding open some dates in the hope of being able to tour later in 2021 as the pandemic restrictions ease.

Florida Georgia Line released their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, in February. They've already scored hits with “I Love My Country,” and “Long Live." The duo also teamed with Chase Rice for a current joint single, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen."