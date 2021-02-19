Florida Georgia Line brought a full-scale production to Jimmy Kimmel Live! when they performed on Tuesday (Feb. 16), delivering a high-energy performance of "Long Live" that will have fans yearning to see them live again.

The superstar country duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley brought their full band, staging and lighting production to a performance that they gave remotely from a studio space in Nashville. Hubbard and Kelley co-wrote "Long Live" with Corey Crowder and Jaren Johnston from the Cadillac Three, and the song pays homage to the small-town values they were raised with.

"Long live all the small towners, sunup to sundowners / That old school Haggard and Hank / Long live longneck bottles and wide-open throttles / And old dirt roads with no name / Long live them country girls, long legs, and cut up jeans / Long live this way of life, long live nights like these," they sing in the chorus of a song that's more reminiscent of their light-hearted early work than much of what they've released in recent years.

"Long Live" is the second single FGL have released from their brand-new fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, which dropped on Feb. 12. The performance on Kimmel's show marks the first time Hubbard and Kelley have performed together in public since announcing they would spend part of 2021 releasing solo music.

Hubbard teamed with Tim McGraw to release a song titled "Undivided" in January, and they performed it after the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Kelley plans to release solo music by the summer.

Florida Georgia Line denied rumors of a breakup in an interview in November of 2020, after Hubbard briefly unfollowed Kelley on social media during a tense time around the 2020 presidential election.