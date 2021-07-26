Florida Georgia Line and rapper Nelly's latest duet, "Lil Bit," got the parody treatment last Friday (July 23) when it appeared as the inspiration for an Olympics-themed hype song on an episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Show host Jimmy Fallon sings FGL's parts in the song, while Nelly's lines are handled by Tariq Trotter, or Black Thought, one of the founding members of hip-hop group (and The Tonight Show house band) the Roots.

In their version of the song, called "This Olympics," Fallon and Trotter gear up for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which was rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and kicked off on Friday. Backed by "Lil Bit"'s bouncy, banjo-tinged electronic beat, Fallon and Trotter swap out the lyrics of "Lil Bit" for lines celebrating all the fun and excitement of the Olympic games.

"It's time to represent your country, no matter where you're from / Waking up at 2AM to watch a little badminton," The pair sing in the chorus. "Get your soccer socks on, we're playing football / Pour yourself some Wheaties, it's time to win it all / This Olympics..."

"Lil Bit" originally came out in fall 2020. While Nelly leads this track, he and FGL have a lengthy history of collaborating, with the two cross-genre acts often taking turns playing supporting roles to each other's songs. They first teamed on a remix of FGL's Diamond-certified, record-breaking 2012 debut single "Cruise," and since then, the rapper has joined the FGL bandmates on their Smooth Tour in 2017.

Nelly's fondness for country collaborations isn't limited to FGL songs; he teamed with Tim McGraw in 2004 for "Over and Over," and 2020 saw him collaborating with two other country acts: Kane Brown (on "Cool Again") and Jimmie Allen (on "Good Times Roll.")

The 2020 Summer Olympics air from Tokyo through Aug. 8. The event is broadcasting in the U.S. on NBCUniversal networks; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also airs on NBC.

