‘Frasier’ Revival with Kelsey Grammer Coming To Paramount+

A Frasier revival is happening at Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammer set to return as the titular role. Grammer will also executive produce the show alongside writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. According to Variety, the announcement was made during ViacomCBS’ investor day presentation on Wednesday.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” Before Frasier, Grammer portrayed the role of Dr. Crane on the sitcom Cheers.

Over the course of its 11 seasons, Frasier won a total of 37 Emmy Awards. The upcoming revival has been a goal of Grammer's for a while now. The series’ other stars — David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin — have not been confirmed to return yet.

Said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios: “Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling. There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”