Free Plane Rides Available at Laramie Airport Day on Saturday

The Laramie Flying Club, Laramie Regional Airport, and Cowboy Aviation have teamed up for “Laramie Airport Day” to promote general aviation in the Laramie community.

This event features free airplane rides on July 10, 2021, to whoever wants to go on one. This is a free service and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Ten pilots are donating their time and fuel to promote aviation through “Laramie Airport Day.”

After not holding this event in 2020 due to the pandemic, they’re hoping to beat their record of 210 free rides given two years ago.

Any interested parties are welcome to come out and take a ride. If you’d like to pre-reserve a spot, you can visit LaramieFlyingClub.com and follow the links.

You can see numerous types of aircraft from homebuilt to manufactured planes from Cessna, Cirrus, Piper, Mooney, and more. Also, the Wyoming Air Guard is bringing a mobile airfield to this year’s event.

There’s even a free lunch featuring pulled pork and potato salad starting at 11:30 a.m.

Interested parties can go to Cowboy Aviation, which is located at 555 N General Brees Road at the Laramie Regional Airport.