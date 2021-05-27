‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

If you don’t have HBO Max, or you just want to look at what the Friends look like 17 years later, here are 15 official images from the special. You’ll see the cast assembled for table readings of classic episodes, including “The One Where Ross Finds Out” and “The One Where Everybody Finds Out.” You’ll see the impressively recreated sets, and the group assembled to explore the stage where they used to shoot the show. And you’ll see some of the guests who showed up to honor the show’s weirdest fashion choices in a runway show. (So SPOILERS below, if you don’t want to know who showed up to wear the Holiday Armadillo costume.)

Images From Friends: The Reunion Official stills from Friends: The Reunion, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion is available now on HBO Max. It runs a whopping 104 minutes and also features the cast playing a trivia game inspired by the classic episode where Joey and Chandler and Monica and Rachel battled over control of their apartment. (Yes, there is a lot of discussion about transponsters.)