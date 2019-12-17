From Bison to Triceratops – All of Wyoming’s Official Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.

The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not. If it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming:

State Flower: Indian Paintbrush (Adopted in 1917)

State Mammal: Bison (Adopted in 1985)

State Bird: Meadowlark (Adopted in 1927)

State Tree: Plains Cottonwood (Adopted in 1947)

State Gemstone: Jade (Adopted in 1967)

State Fish: Cutthroat Trout (Adopted in 1987)

State Reptile: Horned Toad (Adopted in 1993)

State Fossil: Knightia (Adopted in 1987)

State Dinosaur: Triceratops (Adopted in 1994)

State Coin: Golden Sacajawea Dollar (Adopted in 2004)

State Sport: Rodeo (Adopted 2003)

State Insect: Sheridan's Green Hairstreak Butterfly (Adopted 2009)

State Grass: Western Wheat Grass (Adopted 2007)

State Code: "Code of the West" (Adopted 2010)

The code of the west, as derived from the book, Cowboy Ethics by James P. Owen, and summarized as follows, is the official state code of Wyoming.The code includes: Live each day with courage; Take pride in your work; Always finish what you start; Do what has to be done; Be tough, but fair; When you make a promise, keep it; Ride for the brand; Talk less, say more; Remember that some things are not for sale; Know where to draw the line.

State Songs: "Wyoming" (Adopted 1955) and "Wyoming Where I Belong" (Adopted 2018)

There you go. all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night, if that's a thing that exists.

