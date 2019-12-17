From Bison to Triceratops – All of Wyoming’s Official Things
Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.
The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.
To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not. If it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.
Here is what we have so far in Wyoming:
State Flower: Indian Paintbrush (Adopted in 1917)
State Mammal: Bison (Adopted in 1985)
State Bird: Meadowlark (Adopted in 1927)
State Tree: Plains Cottonwood (Adopted in 1947)
State Gemstone: Jade (Adopted in 1967)
State Fish: Cutthroat Trout (Adopted in 1987)
State Reptile: Horned Toad (Adopted in 1993)
State Fossil: Knightia (Adopted in 1987)
State Dinosaur: Triceratops (Adopted in 1994)
State Coin: Golden Sacajawea Dollar (Adopted in 2004)
State Sport: Rodeo (Adopted 2003)
State Insect: Sheridan's Green Hairstreak Butterfly (Adopted 2009)
State Grass: Western Wheat Grass (Adopted 2007)
State Code: "Code of the West" (Adopted 2010)
- The code of the west, as derived from the book, Cowboy Ethics by James P. Owen, and summarized as follows, is the official state code of Wyoming.The code includes: Live each day with courage; Take pride in your work; Always finish what you start; Do what has to be done; Be tough, but fair; When you make a promise, keep it; Ride for the brand; Talk less, say more; Remember that some things are not for sale; Know where to draw the line.
State Songs: "Wyoming" (Adopted 1955) and "Wyoming Where I Belong" (Adopted 2018)
There you go. all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night, if that's a thing that exists.