Amazing Million Dollar Home in Fruita Colorado Comes With a Private Fishing Lake
Up near Moon Farm in Fruita, Colorado there is a home for sale that really should not still be on the market. If I had a million dollars I would go there after work and buy it. She's a beauty!
The home at 1383 Bridle Path Court offers almost 4000 square feet of living space on two acres of land with a great view of the Colorado National Monument. This 4 bedroom/4 bath home is listed by Jennifer Van Gundy with Your Sale L.L.C.
Find Your Dream Home in Fruita, Colorado
The house lists for $999,999.00. This beautiful house includes a hot tub and also comes with its very own private fishing lake which gets stocked for you. The lake is great for fishing and paddleboats.
If you love hardwood floors, a 3 car garage, tons of kitchen space and updated appliances, get it in gear and go stake your claim in north Fruita.