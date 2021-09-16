Up near Moon Farm in Fruita, Colorado there is a home for sale that really should not still be on the market. If I had a million dollars I would go there after work and buy it. She's a beauty!

The home at 1383 Bridle Path Court offers almost 4000 square feet of living space on two acres of land with a great view of the Colorado National Monument. This 4 bedroom/4 bath home is listed by Jennifer Van Gundy with Your Sale L.L.C.

Get our free mobile app

Find Your Dream Home in Fruita, Colorado

The house lists for $999,999.00. This beautiful house includes a hot tub and also comes with its very own private fishing lake which gets stocked for you. The lake is great for fishing and paddleboats.

If you love hardwood floors, a 3 car garage, tons of kitchen space and updated appliances, get it in gear and go stake your claim in north Fruita.

Amazing Million Dollar Home in Fruita Colorado Comes With a Private Fishing Lake This amazing million-dollar house in Fruita, Colorado, comes with its own private fishing lake.

1.2 Million Dollar Home in Fruita, Colorado Is Perfect for Entertaining If I had 1.2 Million, I would totally buy this house. Right now, this is Zillows most expensive listing in Fruita, Colorado. This 3500 square-foot log home even comes with its own indoor saltwater swimming pool.

15 Affordable Colorado Ski Trips To Enjoy This Winter Ready to hit the slopes this winter? Is the price tag is holding you back? Sharpen your skis with 15 affordable ski trips you can start planning right now.