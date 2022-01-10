‘Full House’ Cast Reacts to Death of Bob Saget

The TV world is is still in shock from the sudden death of Bob Saget, comedian and sitcom star for the last 30 years. Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on Sunday. Thus far, no cause of death has been determined although the Orange County Sheriff’s Office publicly stated there were no evidence of foul play or drug use. Saget was only 65 years old.

Since the news of Saget’s passing became public, social media has been inundated with messages from Saget’s friends and fans, including his co-stars on Full House, where Saget first became a star in the late 1980s. Among those who tweeted about his death was John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse to Saget’s Danny Tanner on eight seasons of Full House, followed by numerous guest spots on the recent revival series, Fuller House. “I am broken. I am gutted,” wrote Stamos, adding “I will never ever have another friend like him.”

Saget’s TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full and Fuller House, tweeted that she had “no words” in response to Saget’s sudden death. “Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life,” she noted.

The biggest stars to come out of Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who collectively played the Tanner family’s youngest daughter Michelle, gave this statement to People Magazine:

Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.

Lori Loughlin, who played Danny’s co-worker (and later Jesse’s wife) on Full House, gave this statement:

Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.

Jodie Sweetin, who played the middle Tanner daughter Stephanie, posted a long message to Instagram, along with several pictures of her and Saget through the years. “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” she wrote. “I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever.’ And he was.”

Saget leaves behind a wife and three daughters. As these tributes attest, he will be missed by a lot of people.

