Gal Gadot Says Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career on ‘Justice League’ Set

By all accounts, the atmosphere on the set of Justice League was not great after Zack Snyder left the project. Joss Whedon took over the role of directing for the film’s extensive reshoots, and clearly failed to make a connection with most of Snyder’s cast. Actor Ray Fisher has been the most vocal about what he’s described as mistreatment by Whedon, but others reportedly had issues with him as well — including some of the film’s biggest stars.

Gal Gadot, for example, has previously spoken in nonspecific terms about conflict with Whedon on the Justice League set. According to unconfirmed press reports, that included an argument over lines Whedon wanted her to say that she didn’t like, which allegedly escalated to Whedon threatening to ruin Gadot’s career and “make her look incredibly stupid” in his cut of Justice League.

Gadot hadn’t previously confirmed any of that, until a new interview with N12 News. Responding to questions from a journalist about how Whedon “said you should just be pretty and say your lines” she replied, “What I had with Joss basically is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot.”

At this point, numerous actors have spoken out about Whedon’s mistreatment, dating back to his days running Buffy the Vampire Slayer for television. Still, it’s shocking the extent to which he supposedly acted cruelly and inappropriately towards his actors. Also, if you want to motivate your cast to give good performances, is threatening their careers really the best way to do that? No wonder Justice League was so crummy. Justice League, as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, are both now streaming on HBO Max.

