Chris Gaines’ ‘Greatest Hits': All of the Songs, Ranked

Twenty-two years ago, on Sept. 28, 1999, Garth Brooks released his most infamous album -- only, it wasn't a Garth Brooks album. It was a greatest hits album from a fictitious Australian rock 'n' roller, Chris Gaines.

Chris Gaines: Greatest Hits, also known as Garth Brooks in ... the Life of Chris Gaines, was initially intended to be a "pre-soundtrack" for a movie called The Lamb, in which Brooks was supposed to star as Gaines. Brooks wanted to use this record as a chance for fans to get to know the character -- but the movie project fell apart, and the only things that remain are a VH1 Behind the Music special, a hard-to-find album and a whole bunch of (some ironic, some sincere) nostalgia for this weird bit of Brooks history.

Chris Gaines: Greatest Hits is viewed as a weird experiment at best and a embarrassing flop at worst. If you consider it the latter, though, remember that it was a flop that hit No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, earned Brooks his only Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 song and sold more than 2 million copies, which isn't bad as far as flops go.

Read on for a deep dive into Chris Gaines: Greatest Hits, ranked worst to best: