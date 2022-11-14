Garth Brooks is the latest country artist to mount a Las Vegas residency. During a stop on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday (Nov. 14), he shared all of the details.

In fact, Brooks was so excited about his upcoming shows that he spilled the beans right at the beginning of the interview, instead of drawing it out into a big announcement.

"I'm sorry! I am so excited," he said, cracking up, after dropping his news.

The country legend's run of shows is titled the "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" Las Vegas residency, and there's a very special reason for the name: Each of the concerts will feature a fun twist.

"We're gonna try something we've never tried before ... the band is coming, but it's a one-man show, so they're gonna sit in the audience. So at any time you want a fiddle to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing, or it's just you — or, let's bring the whole band up and do 'Friends in Low Places,'" he describes. "This should be stupid."

Brooks' Vegas residency follows his massive, attendance record-breaking, three-year-long Stadium Tour, and he says a smaller venue in one spot is the perfect follow-up to that kind of show.

"We did the Comeback Tour, and then here came the Stadium Tour, and it's like, 'How do you get bigger than that?' I think what you do is you shrink it all down to where it's just the artist and you," he explains. "I think this is going to be so much fun."

The residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets for the shows will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program: The on sale date for those who sign up is Nov. 21 at 10AM PT. Fans can register for presale tickets now through Thursday at 8AM PT, and they will receive a code to access the presale.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates:

May 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 1, 3, 4

July 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 29

December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16