Gary Allan Announces New ‘Ruthless’ Album

Gary Allan has announced his long-awaited 10th studio album. Ruthless, his first studio album in eight years, will be released on June 25.

The 13 songs represent everything he's worked on since Set You Free in 2013, Allan says. In that time, he's finished at least one album that was not released, and released several singles to radio or digital service providers. Most recent was "Waste of a Whiskey Drink," which dropped last summer. That's the only of his four non-album singles since 2015 that will be included on Ruthless.

Best known for hit songs like "Smoke Rings in the Dark" and '00s hits like "Tough Little Boys" and "Nothing on But the Radio," Allan always been an artist who valued quality over quantity. His albums have regularly been praised by critics and fans, even when they didn't produce commercial hits. "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)" is his most recent No. 1 single, although a follow-up to that 2012 release called "Pieces" reached the Top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

A look at the songwriters for Ruthless reveals a mix of well-known country hitmakers, like the Warren Brothers, Michael Hardy, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and the late Busbee. Artist Craig Allen is responsible for the skeleton cowboy album art.

Craig Allen

Gary Allan's Ruthless Tracklist:

1. “Temptation” (Nicolle Galyon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)

2. “Waste of a Whiskey Drink” (Josh Kear, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

3. “Till It Felt Like You: (Kyle Jacobs, Joe Leathers, Matt Warren)

4. “Slide” (Ross Ellis, Alex Kline, Michael Whitworth)

5. “Pretty Damn Close” (Gary Allan, Sarah Buxton, Rodney Clawson, Warren)

6. “High as I've Ever Been” (Warren, James Slater, Skip Black)

7. “What I Can't Talk About” (Jim Beavers, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. “SEX” (Galyon, Shane McAnally, Matt Jenkins)

9. “Trouble Knows Trouble” (Steve Bogard, Jason Sever, John Edwards)

10. “Ruthless” (Hillary Lindsey, busbee, Ryan Hurd)

11. “Unfiltered” (Blair Daly, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

12. “Little Glass of Wine” (Jesse Winchester)

13. “The Hard Way” (Warren and Carey Ott)

