George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023

The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride.

On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023.

The newly announced tour will mark his most extensive stadium run in nearly a decade since coming off of his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour back in 2014.

As per a press release regarding the new tour, George Strait and the Ace in the Hole Band will set out on a six-show run, making stops at various stadiums across the country beginning Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.

The king will not only be supported by his band throughout his tour but also by fellow country music artists Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

“It just felt right,” Strait said in an email to Billboard on Monday;

“I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

George Strait To Perform In Denver, CO In 2023

Fans of the King in Colorado will have the chance to see him here live next summer; George Strait will bring his mini stadium tour to Denver's Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, June 24, 2023.

How & When To Purchase Tickets For George Strait's Colorado Show

General ticket sales for George Strait's 2023 shows begin Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. However, presale tickets will be available this Wednesday, Oct. 26.

For more information, visit GeorgeStrait.com.

