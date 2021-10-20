It's always weird talking about the holidays when we're in mid-October, but November goes by quickly and the next thing you know, we'll be hitting the holiday stride hard. So go ahead and mark your calendar for November 27th for this year's version of the Cheyenne Christmas Parade.

What Kind Of Volunteers Are They Looking For?

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce is looking for all kinds of volunteers. They need people to specialize in Logistics, Parade Setup & Cleanup, Parade Poinsettias, and the Cheyenne Christmas Parade Committee.

What If I Want To Enter The Parade?

Make sure you get registered. You can do that here. Just remember, there are several rules to being in the Christmas parade. I'm pretty sure this one is universal no matter what city you're in, No Santa Claus Suits Allowed. That should go without saying, I mean, what is the grand finale of any parade? Santa, of course. You also need to have a minimum of 1,000 lights on your float. You know, merry and bright?

While I have You Here, When Can I Get My Poinsettia?

Great question, you can go ahead and order them now. The deadline to order is November 12th and volunteers will be delivering them by November 23rd. You can get your order in now, here.

Anything Else I Should Know?

Nope, just contact the Chamber if you're looking to get some bonus points from Santa this year. And click the links that I gave you for what you're interested in.

