Gina Carano ‘Star Wars’ Action Figure Pulled

It appears that Hasbro will no longer be producing action figures of Gina Carano’s Mandalorian character, Cara Dune. The news comes just one week after the former mixed martial artist was fired from the Disney+ show following controversial social media posts.

“The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received,” a spokeswoman for BigBadToyStore.com told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday in an email. “Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run. Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.”

Last Wednesday, Lucasfilm announced that Carano would not be returning to The Mandalorian or any other Star Wars project due to the offensive nature of her posts. A Lucasfilm spokesperson explained the reasoning behind the decision, stating that “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Carano was also dropped by talent agency UTA that evening.

Former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune quickly became a fan-favorite on The Mandalorian. There were even rumored plans to give the character her own spinoff series, but the project has since been scrapped. The decision to halt production on Cara Dune action figures reinforces the significance of Lucasfilm’s release of Carano from the franchise. This wasn’t just a slap on the wrist — it appears the popular character will disappear from the Star Wars universe altogether.