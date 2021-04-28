‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director in Talks to Return For Sequel

Even though the film premiered simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, even though it debuted in theaters in the midst of a global pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong still became the biggest box-office hit of the last 14 months. The film has already grossed over $406 million worldwide, truly impressive numbers when you consider all the reasons it could have flopped. If you made a sequel, and it came out after the pandemic had been brought under control, just imagine how much money you could make?

It seems as though Godzilla vs. Kong’s producers, Legendary Entertainment, is entertaining those thoughts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is already discussing plans for a sequel to the film. Their sources claim the title being discussed is Son of Kong, which was also the name of the first sequel to 1933’s King Kong.

It looks like Godzilla vs. Kong’s director, Adam Wingard, may also return for this follow-up:

Legendary is quietly taking steps to stretch the series into one or more installments, entering early talks with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard to return for another round of monster-on-monster mayhem. If a deal closes, Wingard would be the first helmer to return to the monster fold since Godzilla kicked off the Legendary partnership with Japan’s Toho in 2014 with $524 million in global receipts.

If Legendary does want Wingard back for the sequel, that could cause a delay in production, as Wingard is already involved in several other projects, including a big-screen version of the ’80s animated series Thundercats and a 2020s remake/sequel of the ’90s action film Face/Off. But hey, Kong didn’t even have a kid in the last movie. They’ve got to give him some time to settle down and start a family anyway if they’re going to make Son of Kong next.

Gallery — The Most Important Crossover Films in History: