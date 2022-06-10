Gordon Orders Half-Staff Flags For Wyoming Marine Killed In Crash

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff starting immediately and continuing until sunset in memory of U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo.

Rasmuson was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing who were killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday, June 8.

The governor posted this statement on Facebook:

Jennie and I are heartbroken over the death of Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from my hometown of Buffalo. Our hearts go out to the Rasmuson family and the entire Buffalo community. Seth was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing who were killed in an Osprey aircraft crash during a training exercise in southern California on Wednesday.

I have ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags be lowered to half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, June 13 in his honor and memory.

