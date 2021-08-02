Gov. Gordon Announces Winner of Wild Bison Raffle
Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced the winner of the 2021 Wyoming Governor's Wild Bison raffle. This year's winner was Michael Lenz of Alpine.
This is the second year in which Governor Gordon has donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.
Governor Gordon stated in a release: “I offer my congratulations to Michael and send my well-wishes to him for a successful hunt, I want to thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife.”
Only open to Wyoming residents, the raffle raised a total of $5,030, with the proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition. This will aid in helping to sustain Wyoming's wildlife.
