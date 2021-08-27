Gov. Gordon Statement on the Death of Wyoming Marine
Upon learning of the death of Rylee McCollum, a U.S. Marine who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the terrorist attack which took place at the airport in Kubal, Afghanistan, Governor Mark Gordon released a statement sending his condolences to the family.
The statement is as follows:
"I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire nation, thank Rylee for his service."
