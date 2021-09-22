Granger Smith turned to social media to share a sweet picture of his month-old son, Maverick, and he honored his late son, River, in the process.

The country singer posted a photo of Maverick swaddled snugly in a blanket with his eyes closed, and he's holding a red Lightning McQueen car in his left hand.

"Momma's good looks, daddy's hair and big brother's favorite car," Smith writes to accompany the adorable picture. River was a big fan of Disney's Cars and took his Lightning McQueen car everywhere.

Smith and his wife Amber welcomed Maverick in August, two months after the second anniversary of River's tragic death. The 3-year-old died after drowning at the family's home in Texas in June of 2019, and his death prompted his parents to become advocates for swimming pool safety and to establish the River Kelly Fund, which supports a variety of causes.

The Smiths had been trying for another baby since January of 2020, but it was late 2019 when Granger Smith says that he "just felt this overwhelming feeling that, as a father, I had extra love to give," and that was when they began having conversations about expanding their family again. Amber had her tubes tied after giving birth to River in 2016, but the couple were still open to the idea of adopting, which they say still might be a future option.

Maverick Beckham's name also pays subtle tribute to River. Amber explained in May that while she wanted the letters R-I-V to appear somewhere in her new baby's first name, "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River. But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Granger shared that "Beckham" means "home by the river."

Maverick Beckham Smith arrived on Aug. 20, joining his older siblings, London and Lincoln.

