Luckily, we got a little surprise in our stockings before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special! Kevin Bacon? You shouldn’t have! If you aren't entirely sold on the idea, you should know that James Gunn called it the greatest thing he’s ever done. Plus, we might get to see Groot as a Christmas tree.

The plot follows the crew as they head to Earth to find Peter Quill the best Christmas present ever. Of course, they all understand that even Star-Lord has to get a little homesick from time to time. Instead of socks, or a wallet, they opt for something a little more special. In the trailer, they arrive at Kevin Bacon’s house, kidnap him, and bring him to Quill.

While it's a little bittersweet to know that this will be the penultimate outing the Guardians have together... how could you not be at least a little excited to see Drax be completely puzzled by human holidays? Aside from that, it’ll be beyond heartwarming to see the look on Star-Lord’s face when he realizes what his gift is. He could use a little bit of holiday cheer after the loss of Gamora.

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the special’s official synopsis:

In the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 25.

