Happiness is Watching Giant Pandas Sliding Down Snowy Hills

Never underestimate the ability of pandas to create their own entertainment. A new video that has gone viral shows two giant pandas who have become famous for making the most of recent snowstorms.

These two jokesters are named Mei Xiang and Tian Tian. They're at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. That part of the country has been slammed by snow over the past few weeks. That was not a problem for these giant pandas as you'll see.

This gleeful celebration of snow has led these pandas to be shared by NBC News, The Washington Post, People Magazine and numerous other international media outlets.

As the World Wildlife Federation shares, giant pandas probably love this winter weather since they're native to frigid parts of China. You'd probably be right that these two pandas likely settled in for a bamboo snack after this hard snow play session since it's documented that a giant panda can eat up to 84 pounds of the stuff every single day.

Even though the world continues to struggle through more crisis and the ongoing pandemic, it's encouraging to watch wildlife like these pandas continue to find some joy.

